ASTRO’s A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station fall to 2022 low of $250, more

As part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering deals on a selection of ASTRO Gaming Headsets with pricing starting from $50. Leading the way here has to be the ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station Gen 4 for $249.99 shipped. This goes for both the PlayStation and Xbox models. Normally going for $300, this solid $50 price drop marks a new 2022 low price while being among the first discounts of the year for the Xbox model. If you’re a PC gamer then it doesn’t matter which option you go with as both will work. Both headset models are capable of delivering Dolby Audio for a “cinematic, high resolution gaming audio experience.” However, the Xbox model can also deliver Dolby Atmos support which delivers a more accurate and immersive sound. You can expect 15 hours of battery life or more with the base station recharging the headset. That base station can even act as a USB sound card to give you access to volume balancing without optical cabling. Keep reading below for more ASTRO headset deals.

More ASTRO Gaming Headsets:

After checking out these ASTRO Gaming Headset deals, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’re rounding up for you. Want to deck out your office with some unique lighting? We’re currently tracking the recently-released Glide Tri Smart Light Panels down at an all-time low of $120. Each of the 10 included panels feature multi-zone color lighting for unique fade effects across the lights and different set lighting modes. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, these are an eye-catching way to add some color into your smart home.

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station features:

Experience legendary performance and sound of astro audio V2, with the convenience and freedom that comes without wires. The A50 wireless + base station for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one & PC delivers premium acoustics (Dolby Atmos), ergonomics, comfort and durability that gamers demand. The all-new base station provides clear, low-latency voice communication, while making headset pairing and charging simple. The astro command center software allows pros and streamers to tune every input and output parameter of the A50 precisely for their specific setup. For even more flexibility, The optional A50 mod kit allows users to add synthetic leather headband ear cushions for improved noise isolation. Experience absolute audio immersion with the A50 wireless + base station.

