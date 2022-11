Ditch the Nanoleaf tax with Govee’s triangle + hexagon Glide smart light panels at $120

Amongst all of the other all-time low prices in our smart home guide ahead of Black Friday, today we’re seeing some of Govee’s more popular releases go on sale courtesy of Amazon. Of the two notable markdowns, we’re tracking a new all-time low on the recently-released Glide Tri Smart Light Panels at $119.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Packed into a modular form, the new Govee Glide Tri lights can be rearranged into a variety of designs to a Nanoleaf-inspired build. Each of the 10 included panels feature multi-zone color lighting for unique fade effects across the lights and different set lighting modes. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, these are an eye-catching way to add some color into your smart home. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Hexa Light Panels from Govee’s Amazon storefront are now sitting at $119.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $200, these are on sale for one of the first times too, and now sit at $80 off much like the lead deal. Down to a new all-time low, these are $20 under our previous mention. Sporting much of the same modular design as the lead deal, these trade in the triangles for hexagons with Alexa and Assistant support in tow. You’re only getting seven of the panels here too, but the form-factor might catch your eye a bit more than the featured Govee offerings.

As for the very latest from Govee, the brand just launched an even more unique series of on-wall lights. Sporting all of the same modularity as the lead deal, the new Glide Hexa Pro deliver an eye-catching 3D cube design. Now available for purchase with a launch discount still attached, these will integrate with all of the same smart home platforms as the triangle version detailed above.

Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels features:

With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!