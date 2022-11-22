Lighting your tree doesn’t have to be difficult with this easy-to-use kit at just $11.50 (55% off)

YiYuan LLC (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Dazzle Bright Christmas Tree Lights Kit for $11.69 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, this 55% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re tired of stringing lights around the tree every year, fret no more. This tree light kit includes 12 individual strands, each measuring 6.6-feet long. Simply place the crown around the top of your tree and stretch them to the bottom. There are eight lighting modes as well as a built-in timer function so you don’t even need an external timer plug to automate the tree. On top of that, the lights are IP44 waterproof. Why is that important? It means you can even use the kit outside. What are you waiting for? Go pick up a kit or three and make decorating your tree this Christmas a simple task.

It’s honestly not the easiest task to find lower-cost Christmas lights for your holiday decorating. However, you can save a few bucks and pick up this 100-light strip that’s available on Amazon for $9.50. You’ll need to pick up multiple to decorate an entire tree, however, and there’s no handy built-in timer, multi-function settings, or even IP44 waterproofing here, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget about the deal that we found on Govee’s triangle and hexagon Glide smart light panels that are on sale for $120. While not inherently Christmas-themed, these lights offer RGB coloring and are great for adding a pop of color to any space. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other colorful ways to illuminate your space.

Dazzle Bright Christmas Tree Light Kit features:

The star lights have 8 lighting modes, you could use different modes according to different occasions. The mode can be changed through the button on the transformer. Built-in timer function, you can select the mode of 2H, 4H, 6H, 8H on the remote control. No need to worry about forgetting switching off the lights. The Christmas decorations star lights has 4 levels brightness you can adjust. Meet your various lighting needs, creating a cozy and romantic atmosphere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!