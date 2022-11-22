Early Bang & Olufsen Black Friday from $175: Headset $290, A9 speaker $700 off, more

As part of its early Black Friday event, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops and new lows on a range of Bang & Olufsen audio gear including its gaming headsets, portable speakers, wireless earbuds, and more. One standout offer here is the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset from $290 shipped. Regularly $499, this is $209 off the going rate, nearly $100 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This is $9 below the Black Friday price directly from B&O and Microsoft as well as dropping well below the $324 price tag at Best Buy. If you’re looking for a high-end audio experience to pair with your Xbox Series X|S, this headset is worth a look at this price. It delivers a wireless and “lossless audio” connection to Microsoft’s console alongside active noise cancellation tech and more. It also makes use of B&O’s voice technology as well as a virtualized “boom arm” made up of four separate mics to stay in contact with your squad online. Head below for more early early Black Friday Bang & Olufsen deals.

Bang & Olufsen early Black Friday deals:

You can browse through the rest of the early Bang & Olufsen holiday deals below including new lows on its A9 Gen 4 Wireless Multi-room Speaker at up to $700 off, its portable Bluetooth speaker, and more:

If you’re in the market for a more modest, but still perfectly capable, gaming headset, dive into the now live ASTRO early Black Friday deals. Starting from $50, you’ll find a range of models from the brand for just about all platforms now marked down and organized for you right here.

Then head straight over to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub, bookmark the page, and check back throughout the week for a rundown of the best deals we are tracking across every product category in one place.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset features:

ENGINEERED FOR GAMING. Designed to make the most of your gaming experience, with a lossless connection to PlayStation and PC and intuitive controls.

ADAPTIVE ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION. Fully immerse yourself in your game, wherever you are – with ANC that eliminates unwanted background noise.

EXCEPTIONAL COMFORT. A lightweight frame, luxurious materials and an ingenious design means these gaming headphones can be comfortably worn all day.

DOLBY ATMOS SOUND. Utterly immersive, virtual surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos – take your gaming experience to the next level.

