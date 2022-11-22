Early Black Friday lows hit Sabrent’s Gen4 internal SSDs from $80 (Up to 61% off)

Justin Kahn -
61% off From $80

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Store4Memory (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 61% off Sabrent internal solid-state drives. One clear winner here is delivering new all-time lows on the Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSDs. You’ll find the 500GB model at $49.99, 1TB for $79.99, and the 2TB variant at $189.99 shipped (Or $199.99 on this one with the heatsink included). Regularly $80, $130, and $240 respectively, you’re looking at new Amazon all-time low pricing on all three configurations. They’re certainly not the fastest models out there, but the up to 5,000MB/s transfer rates are more than respectable for the price here. The Rocket NVMe Gen4 interface complements the eight-channel controller for PC builds and even PS5 (with a heatsink). More deals and details below. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s early Black Friday Sabrent SSD sale, just be sure to swing by our coverage of now live SK hynix 7,000MB/s P41 Gen4 holiday deals. Now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked you can land the 2TB model at $102 or the 1TB matching the best ever from $84 shipped. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here

More ongoing internal SSD deals:

Then swing by our hands-on review of Samsung’s new 990 Pro M.2 SSD, one of the fastest model out there at 7,450MB/s. 

Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD features:

  • Don’t settle for PCIe 3.0: Have a new motherboard that can handle PCIe 4.0? Supercharge your experience with a Gen4 NVMe SSD. The future is only getting faster.
  • Get tried and true hardware: Our Rocket NVMe 4.0 comes with TLC and DRAM to make sure you never suffer any performance pitfalls. Be fast, day or night, and leave the competition in the dust.
  • Ready for computers and consoles: The Rocket NVMe 4.0 utilizes an eight-channel controller to reach speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s, enough to get you there on the PS5 or with DirectStorage. Sometimes all you need is a little push to prepare you for tomorrow.
  • A premium drive without compromise: We pride ourselves on offering affordable, reliable drives for every type of user. We believe that no one should have to compromise on storage – your files, your games, your drive: guaranteed.

