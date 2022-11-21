SK hynix 7,000MB/s P41 1TB Gen4 SSD holiday deal delivers new low at $102, more from $84

Update: Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD with heatsink for PS5 consoles down at $229.99 shipped. This one launched at $300 this summer and more recently carries a $260 regular price tag. Today’s deal marks the second-time we have seen it at $230 and the the only other time we’ve seen it lower didn’t last for more than a few hours. This is an officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 that runs at up to 7000MB/s.

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering what we are told is the official Black Friday price drop on its latest model Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive at $101.99 shipped. The same goes for the 500GB model at $83.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and $105 respectively, this is a new all-time low on the 1TB model and matching the previous Gold Box deal on the 500GB variant for the lowest prices we can find. This model debuted at CES 2022 for the first time before launching in May of this year as an affordable option that can move data above its pay grade at up to 7,000MB/s. Featuring a PCIe NVMe Gen4 interface backwards compatible with Gen3 motherboards, it also ships with an extended 5-year warranty and you’ll find more details below.

If you’re just looking for a more casual Gen3 internal SSD, the Black Friday deal on the SK hynix Gold P31 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 model is now live as well as $83.39 shipped. Regularly $110 these days, this 1TB option comes in at less than the price of the 5000GB model above. It might not be nearly as fast at up to 3,200MB/s, but again for more budget-conscious builds or upgrades, it is worth a look.

Update 11/21 @ 8:31 AM: Amazon is now offering the Kingston NV2 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $52.78 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $69 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

If it’s the external portable SSDs you’re after, there are plenty of particularly notable deals running right now. Well ahead of the Black Friday rush come the end of the week, you can also already lock-in solid all-time lows on SanDisk, Samsung, Seagate, and PNY models starting from $70. You’ll find a selection of them organized in our previous roundup from this past weekend waiting for you right here.

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

