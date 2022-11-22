Save up to $155 on high-quality Henckels and Zwilling knife block and steak sets from $30

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a notable sale event on a range of Henckels and Zwilling cutlery, bakeware, and more from $30. One standout deal here has Henckels Dynamic 15-piece Knife Block Set at $99.95 shipped. Regularly $140, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings, the lowest price of the year at Amazon, and the best we can find. The German-engineered Henckels knives are known as some of the best in the price range from a brand with over 100-year of experience making them. This set includes a full suite of “precision-stamped blade” home chef knives and kitchen shears set neatly inside of a hardwood knife block. Head below for more early Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling gear.

Early Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling deals:

You’ll find the rest of today’s early Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling deals waiting on this landing page. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of the holiday kitchen and cooking deals that are now live. Not the least of which include Amazon’s Ninja and Instant Pot sales that are offering hundreds of dollars in savings on air fryers, multi-cookers, and more.

Henckels Dynamic 15-piece Knife Block Set features:

ULTRA-SHARP BLADES: Superior professional-level sharpness that ensures precision cutting.

THE LAST KNIFE YOU’LL EVER NEED TO BUY: German Engineered Knife Informed by over 100 Years of Masterful Knife Making. HENCKELS knives are built to last.

EFFORTLESS CUTTING: Enjoy easy meal prep and paper-thin cuts with minimal effort with this lightweight, easy-to-use knife.

SET INCLUDES: 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 4.5-inch steak knife set of 6, kitchen shears, 8-inch professional honing steel, and hardwood knife block

QUICK CLEAN UP: No-fuss cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand. Stain and rust-free blades.

WORTH THE SPLURGE: HENCKELS knives start out razor-sharp and stay sharper longer, even with minimal care.

