Save up to $155 on high-quality Henckels and Zwilling knife block and steak sets from $30

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsZWILLINGHenckels
$155 off From $30
Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling deals

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a notable sale event on a range of Henckels and Zwilling cutlery, bakeware, and more from $30. One standout deal here has Henckels Dynamic 15-piece Knife Block Set at $99.95 shipped. Regularly $140, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings, the lowest price of the year at Amazon, and the best we can find. The German-engineered Henckels knives are known as some of the best in the price range from a brand with over 100-year of experience making them. This set includes a full suite of “precision-stamped blade” home chef knives and kitchen shears set neatly inside of a hardwood knife block. Head below for more early Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling gear. 

Early Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling deals:

You’ll find the rest of today’s early Black Friday Henckels and Zwilling deals waiting on this landing page. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of the holiday kitchen and cooking deals that are now live. Not the least of which include Amazon’s Ninja and Instant Pot sales that are offering hundreds of dollars in savings on air fryers, multi-cookers, and more. 

Henckels Dynamic 15-piece Knife Block Set features:

  • ULTRA-SHARP BLADES: Superior professional-level sharpness that ensures precision cutting.
  • THE LAST KNIFE YOU’LL EVER NEED TO BUY: German Engineered Knife Informed by over 100 Years of Masterful Knife Making. HENCKELS knives are built to last.
  • EFFORTLESS CUTTING: Enjoy easy meal prep and paper-thin cuts with minimal effort with this lightweight, easy-to-use knife.
  • SET INCLUDES: 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 4.5-inch steak knife set of 6, kitchen shears, 8-inch professional honing steel, and hardwood knife block
  • QUICK CLEAN UP: No-fuss cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand. Stain and rust-free blades.
  • WORTH THE SPLURGE: HENCKELS knives start out razor-sharp and stay sharper longer, even with minimal care.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ZWILLING Henckels

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s Xbox magnetic Quick Charging Stand return...
ASTRO’s A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Stat...
DODOcase Black Friday sale goes live with rare 30% off ...
Macy’s Black Friday Sale begins today with up to ...
9to5Toys Daily: November 22, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $2...
Early Black Friday Arcade1Up cabinets up to $300 off: N...
Smartphone Accessories: Star Wars Millennium Falcon 10W...
iVANKY’s USB-C hubs pack dual 4K60 HDMI, up to 10...
Load more...
Show More Comments