Save $130 on Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi Air Fry Multi-Cooker at $220 ahead of Black Friday, more

Now joining the early Black Friday Instant Pot sale, Amazon has kicked off a Ninja event alongside some of the other price drops we tracking from the brand. One particular standout here has the 8-quart Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Mulit-Cooker Steam Fryer down at $219.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this a giant $130 off the going rate, the lowest price we have ever tracked on this model, and the best we can find. Delivering one of the more versatile and capable multi-cookers on the market, there’s not much it can’t do. This family-sized cooker can handle larger meals with one-touch smart protein settings, nine custom doneness levels, and an included Foodi meat thermometer. It can air fry, roast bake, pressure cook, steam, and more (14 cooking functions) alongside a deluxe reversible rack that gives you the choice of doubling your cooking capacity or making “3-component full meals at the touch of a button –mains and sides all done at the same time.” Head below for more early Black Friday Ninja deals.

Early Black Friday Ninja deals:

Hit up these early KitchenAid mixer deals, the now live simplehuman Black Friday sale, and the Keurig early Black Friday deals. The latter of which is delivering up to 50% off a range of single-serve coffee machines starting from $50 shipped and everything is detailed for you right here. Then swing by our home goods guide and Black Friday 2022 deal hubs for even more.

Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker features:

NINJA FOODI SMART XL PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

FOODI SMART THERMOMETER: Enables you to achieve even more accurate results at the touch of a button. No more guesswork.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: With 4 smart proteins settings and 9 customizable doneness levels, achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done. 3 auto-steam release controls allow you to select your desired pressure release setting.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. (Vs. Ninja Foodi OL701 in dry mode only).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!