Save $130 on Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi Air Fry Multi-Cooker at $220 ahead of Black Friday, more

Now joining the early Black Friday Instant Pot sale, Amazon has kicked off a Ninja event alongside some of the other price drops we tracking from the brand. One particular standout here has the 8-quart Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Mulit-Cooker Steam Fryer down at $219.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this a giant $130 off the going rate, the lowest price we have ever tracked on this model, and the best we can find. Delivering one of the more versatile and capable multi-cookers on the market, there’s not much it can’t do. This family-sized cooker can handle larger meals with one-touch smart protein settings, nine custom doneness levels, and an included Foodi meat thermometer. It can air fry, roast bake, pressure cook, steam, and more (14 cooking functions) alongside a deluxe reversible rack that gives you the choice of doubling your cooking capacity or making “3-component full meals at the touch of a button –mains and sides all done at the same time.” Head below for more early Black Friday Ninja deals.
Early Black Friday Ninja deals:
- OL601 8-qt. Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Fryer $150 (Reg. $250+)
- ST100 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster $80 (Reg. $100)
- CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed Coffee System $140 (Reg. $200)
- CREAMi 7-program Ice Cream Maker $150 (Reg. $230)
- Foodi 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $99 (Reg. up to $200)
- And even more…
Hit up these early KitchenAid mixer deals, the now live simplehuman Black Friday sale, and the Keurig early Black Friday deals. The latter of which is delivering up to 50% off a range of single-serve coffee machines starting from $50 shipped and everything is detailed for you right here. Then swing by our home goods guide and Black Friday 2022 deal hubs for even more.
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker features:
- NINJA FOODI SMART XL PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.
- FOODI SMART THERMOMETER: Enables you to achieve even more accurate results at the touch of a button. No more guesswork.
- SMART COOK SYSTEM: With 4 smart proteins settings and 9 customizable doneness levels, achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done. 3 auto-steam release controls allow you to select your desired pressure release setting.
- SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.
- STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. (Vs. Ninja Foodi OL701 in dry mode only).
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!