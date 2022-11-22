Add HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control to your garage door with meross’ $25 controller

The official Meross Newegg storefront is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $24.99 shipped. Normally going for $56 these days at Amazon, this discount comes in at $5 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you tired of waking up and finding that the garage door got left open overnight? Or maybe, you’ve returned home from a trip to the store to realize that the door stayed open after leaving? Regardless, the meross smart garage door controller is a solid way to make sure that basically never happens again. It’s compatible with most garage doors released after 1996 and connects to Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit making it easy to integrate with your smart home and automations. Plus, it can be used to control up to three openers instead of just one, so long as you pick up the extension kit at $13 per each new door you want to control. Keep reading for more.

If you prefer to shop at Amazon, then ditch the multi-door control and HomeKit integration by picking up the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Controller for $20 at Amazon. It’s $5 less than today’s lead deal, so if you don’t mind losing out on the aforementioned features, then it does arrive faster and come from Amazon instead of Newegg. Overall, the myQ system will deliver Alexa and Assistant integration and is a great way to breathe new life into an aging garage door.

Meross HomeKit Smart Garage Door Controller features:

It has an external 2 dBi antenna and can better receive wifi signals. It can support up to 3 garage doors at the same time. (2 doors sensor is included in the package. the third door sensor need to be purchased separately）No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and CarPlay.

