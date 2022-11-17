Best of Black Friday 2022 – Smart Home: Nest, Govee, Ring, Philips Hue, and more

With the deal floodgates about to open next week, we’re now taking a look at some of the best Black Friday smart home deals. While a number of deals on gear to outfit your home are currently live, we’re also going to take a look at what to expect as we head into next week. We expect to see many device offers from popular brands such as Google and Amazon alongside deals on lighting from Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, and more. So if you’re looking to grab the perfect gift for the smart-home tech enthusiast in your life, head below the fold to peruse what is here now and what is to come.

Google Nest Black Friday deals

As one of the two major players in the smart home assistant market, you can rest assured we’ll see some great deals on Google Nest speakers and gear. Unlike some other brands, essentially all of the best Nest deals are live now for you to take advantage of. These include the more basic Nest Audio, down from its usual $100, at $50, and all the way to the Nest Hub Max, down to $164. There are even deals on Nest accessories, all of which can be viewed on our Best of Google Black Friday deals post.

Amazon Echo deals

The other major player in the smart home assistant game, Amazon, is also looking at major price cuts to its Echo speakers and displays. We’re already tracking a number of deals on Echo Show devices with the headline offer there being the Echo Show 15 down at $170. When it comes to the speaker side of things, Amazon is dropping the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock down to $40. Unlike some of the other Echo speakers, this one has a built-in LED display to show the current time.

Govee smart home lighting deals

Now onto the smart home lighting gear Black Friday deals. Govee is one of the more popular options on the market thanks to its broad feature sets and affordable pricing. I even use Govee lights in my bedroom. The Govee deals discussed here are set to begin on November 25 and run through November 28. One of the standout offers you can expect to see will be on the brand’s all-new M1 LED Strip Light seeing its first markdown to $69.99. Launching at $100 back in September, this 30% discount will be the all-time new low price. Brighter and more customizable than ever, you can learn everything you need to know in our launch coverage. Besides this new strip light seeing its first price drop, these are some other deals you can expect to see next week:

Philips Hue Black Friday deals

Another major player in the smart home lighting game is Philips Hue. We’re currently tracking its Play Gradient Light Tube down at $136, which is an all-time low price. While we don’t currently know the company’s Black Friday plans, we can have a pretty good idea based on previous years and its fall Prime Day offers. We saw the Bluetooth Gradient Ambiance Smart Lightstrip fall to its second-best value during the fall Prime Day event, so it is almost certainly going to drop down again. Otherwise, we’re still in the dark on what’s to come, so stay locked to our guides on Black Friday 2022, smart home, and Philips Hue deals hubs for updates.

More Black Friday smart home deals

Now onto the rest of the gear deals. Amazon’s Ring smart home gear is already on sale with up to 60% savings on select devices. Highlights include the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen and Ring Stick Up Cam, both at all-time lows of $60 and $70 respectively. You can check out all of those Black Friday deals on this landing page. We’re also tracking the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat down at $219, a $31 discount, and a rare chance to save. Last, but not least, is Anker’s eufy smart home brand. This is one of the best budget-conscious brands out there when it comes to the best of Black Friday. However, we are still waiting on its holiday pricing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

