SanDisk G-Drive portable SSD with biometric smartphone unlock hits new lows from $230

While we are tracking a number of notable price drops on portable storage right now for less, Amazon is now offering a particularly solid deal on the SanDisk Professional 4TB G-Drive ArmorLock Portable Solid-State Drive at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 directly from Western Digital, it more typically fetches $600 at Amazon and is now at least $200 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside delivering a particularly rugged and protected portable NVMe SSD, this one features ArmorLock security technology – you unlock the data on the device using your smartphone’s biometric authentication “so you can simply and quickly access your content with the tap of a button.” From there, you can expect the usual G-Drive experience with up to 1,000MB/s speeds, a heat dispersing aluminum core, 3-meter drop protection, and IP67 dust/water-resistance. Head below for more affordable offers on the smaller capacity models.

The official Adorama Amazon storefront is also offering the 2TB model down at $229.99 shipped from the regular $400 price tag if you’re looking for the same encryption experience for less. Check in the “other sellers on Amazon” section just below the add to cart button to ensure you’re purchasing it from the Adorama storefront.

But if the novel smartphone unlock feature isn’t of interest, there are far more affordable portable SSD solutions available right now. As we briefly alluded to above, Amazon all-time low pricing is now live on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at $100 alongside new lows on the comparable G-Drive model, and for something even less expensive, the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $80. Everything is waiting for you right here.

SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorLock SSD features:

Protected by our revolutionary ArmorLock security technology

Simple unlock with your phone, no password needed

Auto Unlock feature to quickly gain access to your SSD with a pre-authorized device

Pro-grade speeds with up to 1000MB/s read, 1000MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Multi-user and multi-drive management

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!