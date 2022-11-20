SanDisk 1TB G-DRIVE portable SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $120, more from $70

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $500+ From $70
SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 1TB G-DRIVE Portable Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $190 directly from Western Digital where it is now on sale for $130, this model has most recently been carrying a $150 list at Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low with an additional $10 off our previous mention. You’re looking at transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s and reliable performance all around – I have one plugged into my Mac right now where it has been powered up and running 24/7 for several months or more without fail. Much like the rest of the G-DRIVE offerings, it features a rugged IP67 water- and dust-proof design as well as up to 3-meter drop protection and 2,000-pounds of crush resistance. You’ll also find an aluminum core that doubles as a heatsink of sorts for sustained performance during sizable file transfers. Head below for more details and additional holiday portable SSD deals. 

More holiday portable SSD deals:

***Note: Some of the deals below have now dropped ben lower than our previous mentions alongside some amazon all-time lows. 

If it’s the stocking stuffer flash drive deals you’re after, we have plenty of those live right now from $18. Featuring 2022 Samsung options, SanDisk models, the Kingston DataTraveler Max, and more, everything is detailed for you right here

SanDisk Pro 1TB G-DRIVE Portable SSD features:

  • Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water/dust resistance, up to 3M1 drop, and 2000lb crush resistance
  • Pro-grade transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000MB/s Write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core
  • Up to 1TB of capacity in a small and mighty design (1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment and RAID configuration. For RAID products, storage capacity is based on RAID 0 mode.)

