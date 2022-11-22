TravisMathew Black Friday Sale takes 50-60% off select styles from $5

60% off from $5
a close up of a man

TravisMathew’s Black Friday Event takes 50-60% off select styles including its best-selling polos, pullovers, golf shoes, and more with deals starting at $5. Prices are as marked. TravisMathew Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Zachary Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $62 and originally sold for $125. This pullover is a perfect layering piece for cooler weather and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It has a stylish chest logo and it’s available in four versatile color options as well. The infused stretch material, also makes it a nice option for spring golf outings and it’s wrinkle-resistant. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Travis Mathew include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with even more Black Friday deals including Cole Haan with up to 40% off sitewide and 50% off select styles.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
