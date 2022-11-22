Twelve South Black Friday Sale goes live with rare discounts on popular Apple accessories

Twelve South is now launching its annual Black Friday savings event that’s discounting a collection of its popular Apple accessories in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Having just launched back in June, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger is a highlight and now marked down to $79.99 shipped direct from the brand’s official storefront. That’s down $20 from the usual $100 price tag and delivering only the second discount to date. This also matches the all-time low last set back in September.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

Also joining in on the Black Friday savings, the refreshed second-generation HoverBar Duo is now sitting at $64.99. This is on sale for the very first time, with Twelve South’s latest iPad stand dropping down from the usual $80 going rate that it launched with earlier in the year. Much like the original counterpart, the new HoverBar Duo provides a versatile home for your iPad be it the compact iPad mini 6 or its even more formidable 12.9-inch M2 counterpart. The flexible design has several points of articulation and sits on a weighted desktop stand to pair with the shelf clamp

Then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in the Twelve South Black Friday Sale. Most of the markdowns are delivering rare chances to save across many of the brand’s new releases, and are sitting at some of the best discounts ever. So whether you’re looking to get yourself a new upgrade to the workstation or want to pick up a few accessories for the Apple fan on your Christmas list, there are plenty of ways to save.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

