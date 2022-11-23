Amazon 2022 low hits OXO’s pour-over coffee maker at $14, plus accessories from $10, more

Amazon is serving up some early Black Friday deals on a selection of popular OXO kitchenware, coffee accessories, brewers, kettles, and more from just over $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout deal has the OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker down at $13.99. Regularly $18, this is 22% off the going rate, a particularly affordable model from a brand like this, and a new 2022 Amazon low. Delivering a clean minimalist look, this pour-over machine works with just about any of your favorite ground beans alongside an auto-drip tank that “controls water flow for a well-balanced brew.” Measurement markings show you how much water to add while the lid doubles as a drip tray to keep things tidy and all parts can just get thrown in the dishwasher when you’re ready. It also ships with ten OXO unbleached natural coffee filters too. Head below for more early Black Friday OXO deals.

You can browse through the rest of the early Black Friday OXO deals right here on this landing page. Joining a range of the brand’s coffee brewers, electric and stovetop kettles, tea infusers, and additional accessories, you’ll also find its popular Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at 20% off the going rate. The stainless steel would look great on most countertops, if you ask me, and delivers 15 different settings for the ideal grind. Get a closer look at this deal right here.

If you would prefer to go with some popular single-serve action instead, check out the deals now live on Keurig machines. Starting from $50, a number of the brand’s brewers are now marked down for the holidays in a range of colorways to match your decor. Just be sure to hit up Black Friday pricing on the Ember iOS and Android temperature control Smart Mug2 while you’re at it.

OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker features:

Brews consistent, flavorful pour-over coffee with minimal effort

Auto-drip tank controls water flow for a well-balanced brew

Measurement markings on Tank show how much water to add, up to 12 ounces

Lid retains heat while brewing, doubles as a drip tray

Comes with 10 OXO Unbleached All-Natural 2 Cone Coffee Filters

All parts dishwasher safe

