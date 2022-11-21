Ember iOS/Android temperature control Smart Mug2 Black Friday deal live at $100 (Reg. $130)

Ember has now kicked off its Black Friday sale on Amazon with its Temperature Control Smart Mug2 down at $99.95 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a straight $30 off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the black and white colorways, $20 under our previous mention on the blue model, and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be the copper and silver model found in this year’s Amazon home goods gift guide (check out Oprah’s picks too), it will still deliver Ember’s brand of elegant smart mug to your coffee or tea drinking experience. Connected to the iOS or Android app, the battery in the mug can keep your beverage at your desired temperature for up to 80 minutes on its own, while the included charging coaster can keep it charged up all day long. Also adjustable within the companion app, you can set the onboard LED to your preference as it delivers visual notifications for when “your beverage is heating up or cooling off, when it is ready to drink and when your battery needs to be charged.” More details below.

If the smart mug is a bit overkill for you or you’re just looking for something more affordable in the coffee lover’s stocking stuffer category, something like this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer might do the trick. This popular solution isn’t nearly as elegant or intelligent, but it will keep your mug warm for just over $14 Prime shipped.

While we are talking kitchen and cooking deals, be sure to dive into the now live early Black Friday Instant Pot deals. We are now tracking up to 44% off a range of the brand’s sought-after gear including multi-cookers, air fryers, coffee makers, sous vide machines, and more from $70. The now live early Keurig event is also now offering up to 50% off a range of single-serve brewers right now.

Ember Smart Mug2 features:

LONGER LASTING BATTERY: Extended battery life on your temperature control mug keeps your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 120°F – 145°F).

APP CONTROLLED: Ember smart mug allows you to control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember app to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more.

USE WITHOUT APP: Ember Mug is functional without connection to the app and will remember last used temperature. Out of the box, the Ember Mug is set to 135°F.

AUTO SLEEP: Ember heated mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off. The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity. Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid.

