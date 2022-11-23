Aothia’s popular desk mat mouse pads now 37% off starting from $8 ahead of Black Friday

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, the official Aothia Amazon storefront is now offering solid price drops at up to 37% off its range of desk mats and mouse pads. Available in a wide range of colors and sizes, these PU Leather Desk and Mouse Pad combos are now starting from $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly ranging from $10 up to $14 depending on the size, this is matching our previous mention and a particularly affordable way to upgrade your work or play space. Designed to protect against spills, scratches, and heat, they are waterproof and wipe clean in case of an accident. They also provide and smooth work and gliding surface for writing and swiping your mouse around. Not to mention just about any color you might want being included in today’s sale. Head below for more details.

When it comes to desk mat and mouse pad combos like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable solution that is as popular on Amazon. There are plenty of options, but not very many that come as highly-recommended from tens of thousands of Amazon customers.

Speaking of desk mats, we just recently took a look at the latest from Journey. Just recently released back in October, the new Journey ALTI mat delivers a reversible vegan leather treatment with a magnetic modular design that combines the traditional desk cover experience with MagSafe charging for your iPhone and AirPods. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and remember, you can land one at 20% off right now.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector features:

PROTECT YOUR DESK:Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL DESK PAD:23.6 x 13.7 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad,desk mat,desk blotters and writing pad.

SPECIAL NON-SLIP DESIGN:Special Cork suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

WATERPROOF AND EASY TO CLEAN:Made of water-resistant and durable PU leather, this desk pad protects your desktop from spilled water, drinks, ink and the other liquid. Easy to clean, just wipe with a wet cloth or paper.

