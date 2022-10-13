Journey’s new reversible magnetic leather/felt desk mat with wireless charging, now 20% off

After previously featuring its iPhone 14 case collection, we are now taking a closer look at the new Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat. Featuring a unique magnetic modular design, the new ALTI is looking to reduce clutter, protect your desktop, and provide some built-in charging alongside a few other interesting tricks it has tucked under the leather surface. And much like the pre-order phase of its leather iPhone 14 cases, you can now land one at 20% off the going rate. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat

We have seen our fair share of desk mats and wireless charging units around here, to say the least, but not very many that combine both of them. Journey says it set out to design a product aimed at “keeping your desk clutter-free while simultaneously charging your devices. We promise that it will soon become your favorite desk companion.”

You’re essentially looking at a typical leather desk mat, except one that has a magnetic, modular charging pad powered via USB-C to juice up your iPhone and AirPods (or any Qi-enabled devices). This detachable charging pad can slide onto either side of the mat and is designed to seamlessly sit alongside the desk pad to deliver up to 15W of power for wirelessly charging your devices.

The water-resistant desk mat itself is reversible and made of “premium” vegan leather in a black or light gray colorway, but you’ll also find a matching felt treatment on the other side. Measuring out at 370mm by 780mm by 4mm, you can additionally pull open the top of the Charging Desk Mat “to stow paper and notes to create a tidy workspace.”

The feature set at a glance:

Versatile: 2 in 1 wireless charger with a reversible desk mat

Reversible: Water-resistant vegan leather on one side and soft felt surface on the other

Modular: Detachable magnetic charging panel, which can be attached either side

Reconfigurable: The magnetic snap system enables you to connect the charging panel to either left or right side of the ALTI, making it convenient for use by both right and left handed individuals

The new ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat is avialble for pre-order right now in both colorways for $129.99. However, during this pre-order phase, you can use code TAKE20 at checkout to knock 20% off your total, bringing it down to $103.99 with a $7 shipping fee.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!