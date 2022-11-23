CORSAIR’s K60 PRO TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard sees first price drop to $100

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL Wired Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this solid $30 price drop marks a new all-time low and is the first discount we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical keyswitches, the K60 PRO TKL will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” You will also have more desk space for your mouse as this keyboard is built with a 60% form factor. The detachable USB-C cable makes transporting the keyboard around and cable managing easier. Make this keyboard your own with the per-key RGB backlighting which can be configured within iCUE. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Instead of the Optical-Mechanical switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Looking for another keyboard option before you commit to upgrading? We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard at the all-time low price of $90. This specific model comes with ASUS’ red linear keyswitches for fast actuation. The 65% design of the keyboard saves on desk space so your mouse has more room to maneuver around. When operating wirelessly, you can expect up to 450 hours of battery life or you can use the keyboard in a wired USB mode so you don’t have to worry about recharging, though a quick 30-minute juice up will net an additional 45 hours of play.

CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL Wired Optical-Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers style and performance with a durable brushed aluminum frame, compact tenkeyless design, and detachable USB Type-C cable for optimal portability. CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches boast a hyper-fast, smooth linear movement with a 1.0mm actuation distance to swiftly register inputs, so you can gain the competitive edge.

