ASUS’ ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard falls to new low of $90

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $126, this 29% discount, or solid $36 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve tracked. This specific model comes with ASUS’ red linear keyswitches for fast actuation. The 65% design of the keyboard saves on desk space so your mouse has more room to maneuver around. When operating wirelessly, you can expect up to 450 hours of battery life or you can use the keyboard in a wired USB mode so you don’t have to worry about recharging, though a quick 30-minute juice up will net an additional 45 hours of play. The ASUS ROG Falchion NX comes with a polycarbonate cover that will keep the switches safe while traveling with the keyboard and can provide a diffused RGB look when placed underneath the unit. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the ASUS keyboard above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking for a keyboard that is more minimalist, you could instead grab the Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard for $85, a new Amazon all-time low. Logitech MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure.

ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG Falchion NX is a 65% form-factor wireless mechanical keyboard designed to change the way you play. It has an interactive touch panel and innovative two-way cover case, and it’s the first ROG keyboard with wireless Aura Sync RGB lighting. The keys feature durable ROG polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) doubleshot keycaps and ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches for precise, tactile keystrokes. ROG Falchion NX utilizes a gaming-grade 2.4 GHz RF connection for 1 ms report rate and offers up to 450 hours of battery life on a single charge. The ROG team aimed to provide a compact keyboard without compromise, masterfully incorporating arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout. And at just 306 mm in length, ROG Falchion NX is almost the same size as a 60% keyboard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!