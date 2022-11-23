Samsung’s premium 15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro with AMOLED display falls to new low at $799

$799
SAMSUNG 15.6” Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $799 shipped. Normally $1,150 lately, this laptop just fell to $900 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Perfect for working from the couch this holiday season, Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro packs a punch in a small form factor. Delivering a 12th Generation i5 processor with Intel Evo, this laptop also features 512GB of speedy NVMe SSD storage as well as a 15.6-inch AMOLED display. Continuing on with the premium features is a battery that can go from 0% to 40% in just 30 minutes, meaning that you can charge up quick in a pinch. Plus, the 1080p wide-angle webcam will make taking video calls from the couch an easy task. Keep reading for more.

Check out this laptop sleeve if you need a way to bring your laptop around. It comes with a secondary accessory bag as well, which makes it easy to keep chargers, mice, and more with you anywhere you go. Available for $17 at Amazon, you’ll find this kit is a great way to keep your laptop safe and easy to bring with you on holiday travels.

Are you more of a MacBook user? Well, Apple’s previous-generation M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799 right now. This $200 discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked and makes now a great time to pick up Apple’s first foray into making its own computer-class processors. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide to find all the other deals we find throughout the holiday shopping weekend.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Book2 Pro, the new way to PC. To take on the world, you need a laptop that’s ready to go the distance, literally. Thinner and lighter than ever, Galaxy Book2 Pro helps you seize the day wherever you are without skimping on power — in fact, it’s packing an ultra-mighty processor. Breeze through your day with effortless Galaxy connectivity — for instance, you can pair Galaxy Book2 Pro with your smartphone and instantly sync files, call and text right from your laptop. It’s super easy. Discover a new world of productivity with Galaxy Book2 Pro, the PC that’s ready to go wherever you go.

