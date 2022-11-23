Govee’s RGBIC LED Wi-Fi Smart Floor Lamp lights your space for Christmas at $70 (30% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its RGBIC LED Smart Floor Lamp for $69.99 shipped. Down from $100, this 30% discount comes in at $5 below our last mention and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver dynamic RGBIC lighting to any room in the house, this lamp features a unique overall aesthetic that’s sure to be the life of the party. You can use the Govee app to control it as well as Alexa or Assistant, making it quite versatile as well. It can emulate 16 million RGB colors, and the IC portion of the lighting means that it can even display multiple hues at the same time. So, if you’re in the market for a way to illuminate your home in a unique way this holiday season, then this is a great place to start. Keep reading for more.

Now that you have a nice RGBIC LED lamp to illuminate your space, consider adding some colorful smart bulbs to add some flair around the house. Govee has you covered with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGB bulbs for $35 once you clip the on-page coupon. They can be controlled with the same app that you’ll use for today’s lead deal, making the experience cohesive across Govee’s product lineup.

Do you prefer the Philips Hue ecosystem? Well, Philips’ Gradient lamps and lightstrips pack addressable multicolor LEDs and are on sale from $197 right now. There’s at least $50 in savings to be had here, so you’ll want to give the discounts that we found earlier today a look before heading out.

Govee Smart RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotions, and it will display multicolor effects simultaneously. Suitable for Christmas decorations indoor. Manage your LED corner lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your own Christmas lighting. Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamp, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes, suitable for Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts.

