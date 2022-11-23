Philips Hue Gradient lamps and lightstrips with addressable multicolor LEDs on sale from $197

Philips Hue discounts are typically some of the final holdouts to go live during the Black Friday shopping season, but before Thanksgiving even rolls around we’re already tracking some rare price cuts. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is on sale for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $279.73 shipped, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $330 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too. Head below for other Philips Hue Black Friday discounts.

Carrying the Philips Hue Gradient series discounts over to another form-factor, the brand’s lightstrips are also on sale right now for some of the best prices ever thanks to Amazon. Available in three different lengths starting at $197.49. Normally fetching $250 or more, there’s at least $53 in savings across the lineup which extends over to the longer 65- and 75-inch models that are as much as $69 off and also sitting at the lowest prices in months.

Regardless of which Gradient Lightstrip model you end up getting, these expand the Philips Hue ecosystem with the ability to add some ambience behind an up to 75-inch TV. The individually-addressable LEDs will mirror the colors shown on the actual screen when synced up to the Hue Play Box, and pairs with the brand’s smart bridge much the same to its other bulbs for connecting into HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

Other Philips Hue Black Friday discounts:

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

