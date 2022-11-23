Hisense’s 2022 U6H 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV hits new all-time low at $480, more from $200

Amazon is now offering Hisense 65-inch ULED 65U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 4K Smart Google TV for $479.99 shipped. This model launched at $800 in June of this year and still regularly fetches as much at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $500. It more recently carries a $600 price tag at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low. You’re looking at a 4K (2160p) ULED panel with Variable Refresh Rate technology, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a pair of USB ports, support for Google Assistant voice commands, and compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled sound bars. That’s on top of a dedicated gaming mode that “automatically adjusts settings for smooth, uninterrupted play” as well as HDR, Dolby Vision picture, and Dolby Atmos audio. Head below for more early Black Friday Hisense 4K TV deals.

Early Black Friday Hisense 4K TV deals

Looking to upgrade an existing display instead of grabbing a new one? Go score the previous-generation Apple TV 4K at a new all-time low of $80 while you still can or check out the now live holiday offers on Amaozn’s Fire TV streaming players from $20.

Hisense 65-inch ULED 65U6H 4K Smart Google TV features:

4K ULED TV: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non QLED tvs can’t.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: The average TV is 250-350 nits. Anything over 500 nits is extremely good. This television is up to 600 nits peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones.

