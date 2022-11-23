Previous-generation Apple TV 4K is frankly a steal with new all-time low discount to $80

We’ve seen just about every other popular streaming media player go on sale, and now Amazon is delivering the best price yet on Apple’s previous-generation Apple TV 4K in honor of Thanksgiving Week. Dropping to $79.99 shipped for the 32GB model, this is well below the original $179 price tag and beating our previous mention by $19. It’s the best we’ve ever seen and the most affordable options out there right now to bring some of Apple’s streaming tech to the home theater.

This might not be the latest tvOS package, but the Apple TV 4K from last year still delivers some notable features for renovating the home theater at this price. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Not to mention, you’re also getting the redesigned Siri Remote, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the new third-generation version, the preceding home theater upgrade arrives with a similar design but is now powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Those performance gains enable support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. Though one of the big downsides is that you’re ditching the Gigabit Ethernet port, which is only available on the higher-end model. Regardless, this is the most affordable way to bring a modern tvOS experience to your home theater with the recently-refreshed Siri Remote in tow.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

