LEVOIT’s regularly $90 Core 200S Smart Home Air Purifier returns to all-time low of $76.50

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core 200S Smart Air Purifier for $76.48 shipped in both colorways. Normally going for $90, this 15% discount, or $13.50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 200S can purify the air of a 183-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 24dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $60 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

LEVOIT Core 200S Smart Air Purifier features:

EFFECTIVE PURIFICATION: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, refreshing the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 183 ft² / 17 m². The optimal air cleaning performance can only be delivered by powerful motors installed on products over 6 pounds

QUIET OPERATION: With noise levels as low as 24dB, the Core 200S cleans your air without keeping you up at night. For a completely uninterrupted sleep, turn off all lights with the Display Off button

ACCESS ANYWHERE: With the VeSync app, you can control your smart air purifier from anywhere. Adjust settings while you’re in the other room, at the office, or out walking the dog

