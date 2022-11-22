Roborock Black Friday deals up to $290 off: Q7+ vac/mop new low at $550, more from $180

The Roborock Black Friday deals are now in full swing delivering up to 44% off with offers across its entire range of robotic vacuums and mops. While you will find deals starting from $180, one particular standout has its Q7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Empty Dock down at $549.99 shipped via the on-page coupon at Amazon. Regularly $800, this is $250 off the going rate, $30 below the fall Prime Day sale, and the best price we can find. This model hit Amazon this year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked – it went for $640 during this year’s summer Prime Day event, for comparison. Joining voice and smartphone control, features include 2700Pa suction, PreciSense LiDAR navigation, 3D mapping (4-levels), no-go zones, user-created invisible walls, a 180-minute runtime, the self-empty bin that stores up to seven weeks of debris before it needs to be emptied. Head below for more Roborock Black Friday deals.

Roborock Black Friday deals:

Also part of the Roborock Black Friday deals, we are expecting to see the flagship, top-of-the-line Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop drop from $1,400 down to $1,059.99 via its official Amazon storefront at some point here. The official site, that points to the Amazon listing, suggests as much but it has yet to go live. Be sure to check back later today and in the coming days if you have this model on your radar. ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance, self-refilling mop, 5100Pa suction power, and a built-in camera for particularly intelligent navigation (and video-calling) are just some of the standout features here.

Dive into our hands-on review of the upright Dyad mop and vacuum model on sale above. And be sure to take a look at the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop that is now sitting at a new all-time low on Amazon with $300 in savings.

Roborock Q7+ Robot Vacuum and mop features:

Auto-Empty Dock Pure Support: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to, and stores up to seven weeks of debris.

2700Pa Suction Power: 2700Pa of HyperForce suction easily lifts dirt from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets.

PreciSense Precision LiDAR: PreciSense LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps of your home and effectively tracks cleaning routes.

Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss.

3D Mapping: Take a fresh look at your home with 3D Mapping. Add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Smart: Use Routines to tackle frequent but unpredictable cleans with a tap. Map up to 4-levels, add No-Go Zones and Invisible Walls on every level, and take control with your voice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!