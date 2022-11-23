These four meross HomeKit smart plugs make controlling Christmas lights easy at $31 (Reg. $40)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $31.14 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $1 of the lowest we’ve seen it go for at Amazon back in mid-2021. These smart plugs set themselves apart from others on the market by delivering HomeKit compatibility, which is something that we don’t see often at this price point. On top of working with HomeKit, these smart plugs also integrate with Alexa and Assistant, providing a well-rounded experience. Smart plugs like this are particularly nice to have around Christmas time with all the holiday lights you’ll put up. Whether you want to automate the Christmas tree, some garland, or even the coffee pot, these smart plugs are under $8 each and are perfect for the task. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $10 or less for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs or HomeKit compatibility, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Don’t forget the other meross HomeKit deal we found yesterday before you head out. It adds HomeKit compatibility to your garage door opener and can even control up to three doors with a single unit. Down to $25 right now, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and it usually runs $56.

meross HomeKit Smart Plug 4-pack features:

To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely. Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

