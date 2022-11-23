Nanoleaf Black Friday sale now live: Shapes HomeKit sets $150 (Save $50), more from $14

Nanoleaf is now rolling out its Black Friday savings event across a collection of smart home lights and accessories. Courtesy of both its own online storefront and Amazon, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across all of its HomeKit-enabled gear with free shipping across the board. A highlight are the Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Starter Kits, both of which are making a return to their all-time lows. Available in both Triangle and Hexagon designs, both of these packages are now on sale for $149.99. Down from the usual $200 going rates in either case, you’re looking at $50 in savings in order to deliver the best discounts yet. These offers match our previous mentions as only the second time pricing has dropped this low.

Either of the Nanoleaf Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $14.

If you already have a starter kit and are just looking to add a few new panels into your existing design, Amazon is also marking down the companion Shapes Expansion Packs to go alongside the kits above. These sell for $54.99 in either case of the Triangles or Hexagons, and deliver three extra panels to your wall lighting display. The value isn’t quite as good as the 9-packs above, but are down from the usual $70 price tags to match our previous mentions.

Delivering another way to outfit your smart home setup with some customizable wall art, the new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set is now selling for $159.99. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices to date at within $10 of the all-time low and a total of $40 in savings.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Alongside all of the signature modular lighting kits, Nanoleaf is also rolling out Black Friday savings across the brand’s other accessories. These Thread-enabled lights are on sale for one of the first times ever, delivering multicolor HomeKit illumination at some of the best prices yet.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

