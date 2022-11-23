Philips OneBlade/Multigroomer shave kits up to 45% off from $24 ahead of Black Friday

Philips Norelco Multigroomer

We are now tracking some notable deals on grooming kits and shavers from $24 including the popular Philips OneBlade models, and more. First up, we have the Amazon best-selling Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000. This 23-piece set is now selling for $34.83 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $60, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in a year and the best we can find. This is a full body set with a range of variable length combs, a nose trimmer, and blades that “last up to 5-years” before they might need to be sharpened. The built-in battery runs for 5 hours on a single charge and you’ll find a full metal motor and drive train made with “reinforced with tempered steel” running the operation. Head below for early Black Friday shaver deals. 

More early Black Friday shaver deals:

While we are talking personal care, be sure to swing by our roundup of Oral-B and Crest toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits. We are now tracking some new all-time lows at Amazon with up to 50% in savings and deals starting from $12

Philips Norelco Multigroomer features:

  • The all in 1 trimmer for your choice of beard, head, body, and/or face hair styling with 23 pieces for all your trimming needs
  • The DualCut technology offers maximum precision and includes 2x more self sharpening blades that last up to 5 years
  • To deliver maximum torque and power, the all in 1 trimmer includes a full metal motor and a drive train that’s been reinforced with tempered steel
  • Our unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time
  • Lithium ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of run time per charge

