Philips OneBlade/Multigroomer shave kits up to 45% off from $24 ahead of Black Friday

We are now tracking some notable deals on grooming kits and shavers from $24 including the popular Philips OneBlade models, and more. First up, we have the Amazon best-selling Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000. This 23-piece set is now selling for $34.83 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $60, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in a year and the best we can find. This is a full body set with a range of variable length combs, a nose trimmer, and blades that “last up to 5-years” before they might need to be sharpened. The built-in battery runs for 5 hours on a single charge and you’ll find a full metal motor and drive train made with “reinforced with tempered steel” running the operation. Head below for early Black Friday shaver deals.
More early Black Friday shaver deals:
- Philips Norelco OneBlade Shaver $24 (Reg. $35)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro $40 (Reg. $60)
- 29-piece Philips Norelco Multi Groomer Kit $87.50 (Reg. $125)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 3800 $62 (Reg. $80)
- Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 $53 (Reg. $70)
- Braun and Gilette shavers from $65 (Up to 38% off)
- With dopp kit bag
- Plus more Philips models…
While we are talking personal care, be sure to swing by our roundup of Oral-B and Crest toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits. We are now tracking some new all-time lows at Amazon with up to 50% in savings and deals starting from $12.
Philips Norelco Multigroomer features:
- The all in 1 trimmer for your choice of beard, head, body, and/or face hair styling with 23 pieces for all your trimming needs
- The DualCut technology offers maximum precision and includes 2x more self sharpening blades that last up to 5 years
- To deliver maximum torque and power, the all in 1 trimmer includes a full metal motor and a drive train that’s been reinforced with tempered steel
- Our unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time
- Lithium ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of run time per charge
