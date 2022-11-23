Philips OneBlade/Multigroomer shave kits up to 45% off from $24 ahead of Black Friday

We are now tracking some notable deals on grooming kits and shavers from $24 including the popular Philips OneBlade models, and more. First up, we have the Amazon best-selling Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000. This 23-piece set is now selling for $34.83 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $60, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in a year and the best we can find. This is a full body set with a range of variable length combs, a nose trimmer, and blades that “last up to 5-years” before they might need to be sharpened. The built-in battery runs for 5 hours on a single charge and you’ll find a full metal motor and drive train made with “reinforced with tempered steel” running the operation. Head below for early Black Friday shaver deals.

More early Black Friday shaver deals:

Philips Norelco Multigroomer features:

The all in 1 trimmer for your choice of beard, head, body, and/or face hair styling with 23 pieces for all your trimming needs

The DualCut technology offers maximum precision and includes 2x more self sharpening blades that last up to 5 years

To deliver maximum torque and power, the all in 1 trimmer includes a full metal motor and a drive train that’s been reinforced with tempered steel

Our unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time

Lithium ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of run time per charge

