Oral-B/Crest deals deliver new lows up to 50% off: Toothbrushes, teeth whitening from $12

Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush

We are now clocking a series of notable deals on Oral-B, Crest, and Colgate oral care ahead of Black Friday. You can land the Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush for $89.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $120, this model fetched closer to $150 for most of this year and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering one of the more modern designs in the brand’s lineup, it features five brushing modes (Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, and Intense) as well as an interactive display on the handle for real-time coaching with AI that “recognizes your brushing style and guides you to better brushing every day.” The usual timers and sensors are all in place here alongside a charging station (battery lasts up to two weeks) and a travel case. More early Black Friday Oral-B and Crest deals below. 

Early Black Friday Oral-B and Crest deals:

If you can make do with a more basic electric toothbrush, head straight over to our coverage of Philips’ latest model Sonicare 4100 model. This one has now dropped an additional $5 ahead of Black Friday to just $30 shipped from the usual $50 price tag. And while you’re upgrading your personal care game, dive into the plethora of Black Friday fashion events that are now in full swing including Nike, adidas, and much more

Oral-B iO Series 6 Toothbrush features:

  • You will receive (1) Oral-B iO Series 6 Black Lava Electric Toothbrush, (1) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, and a travel case
  • 5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, and Intense
  • Interactive display for real-time coaching
  • AI recognizes your brushing style and guides you to better brushing every day
  • Compatible with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads

