Make your own Christmas gifts with a SainSmart laser engraver, CNC, or 3D printer from $180

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of SainSmart 3D printers, laser engravers, and more on sale from $180 or less. Our top pick is the Jinsoku LC-40 5.5W Laser Engraver for $239.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $350 normal price and current sale of $260 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a solid beginner laser engraver, the Jinsoku LC-40 is a great choice. I personally use the 10W version and it’s done everything I’ve asked it to, and more. The 5.5W model on sale today will deliver much of the same experience as I have with the 10W, including the ability to cut materials (like 3mm plywood), engrave, or even do tumblers if you pick up the rotary axis. Plus, the laser even has a form of air assist built in thanks to the onboard fan and venting, helping deliver cleaner cuts and engraves without any extra work on your part. The LC-40 also features two firmware options, one which uses SainSmart’s software or mobile app, and the other that leverages Lightburn, the industry-standard laser software, allowing you to choose which to use. Check out Woot’s landing page for more 3D printer, laser, and CNC deals and then head below for additional information.

We mentioned the rotary axis above, but want to expound on how that could be used a bit more. It’s an add-on item that you can use to engrave or etch on cylindrical objects. Whether that’s a coated tumbler, glass (that you coat with some cold galvanizing compound), or a rolling pin that you’re customizing for a Christmas present, the rotary axis is perfect for the job. It’s a $90 add-on, but is one that I think is well worth buying if you plan to use the laser as a side hobby or to make presents for friends and family with.

Laser engravers pair perfectly with woodworking, and honestly, I use my laser and other woodworking tools all on the same projects. When I finish a cutting board, charcuterie board, or anything else, I love engraving sayings or designs on it. But, before I get to that point, almost all of my lumber ends up going through a thickness planer like WEN’s 13-inch model that’s also on sale today. Down to $330, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and owning a planer like this will allow you to turn rough wood into ready-to-use lumber with ease.

SainSmart Jinsoku LC-40 5.5W Laser Engraver features:

It features a modular design for easy assembly, built around the 0.2*0.15mm fixed focus spot laser and focusing tool, making this engraver assembled and focused effortlessly. Combined with the Laser Engraving APP that prioritizes ease of use, anyone can get their engraving jobs done in just a few clicks.Linear rail motion system and solid aluminum frame ensure engraving accuracy of the Jinsoku LC-40. The smoke management design on the machine also helps deliver crisp and clean engraving results. Stock limit switches on the Jinsoku LC-40 Laser Engraver allow for easy and consistent positioning, movement sensor and laser shield for improved safety, one-click repeat button for smooth and efficient engraving workflow. With all these features combined, it will provide you with an unrivaled user experience.

