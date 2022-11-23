WEN’s 13-inch 3-blade thickness planer falls to new all-time low at $330 (Reg. $395), more

Woot is offering a wide range of woodworking tools from various brands. Our top pick is the WEN 13-inch 3-blade Benchtop Thickness Planer for $329.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $395 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 19% and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you do any woodworking, then it’s likely you’ve thought about picking up a thickness planer. Normally planers can be quite expensive, but this WEN model balances affordability with features. It’s 13 inches wide, which means you can fit a 12-inch cutting board in it easily. The head moves up to 6 inches tall and there is even a built-in depth gauge lets you easily see how much you’re taking off with each pass. On top of that, there are both infeed and outfeed tables in the package, both of which are height-adjustable to help avoid snipe. Keep reading for more.

Is $330 still a bit more than you’re looking to spend? Consider WEN’s 12.5-inch 2-blade thickness planer that can be picked up for $296 at Amazon. Coming in at $34 below today’s lead deal, you’re saving a few bucks and still getting a solid planer if you don’t already have one. It’s about half an inch narrower and there are only two knives, so it won’t be quite as good at planing harder materials. However, it’s a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V 6-tool combo kit is down to an Amazon low of $260 off. Available for $199, these tools will become a must in your DIY adventures and the SKIL platform has even more to choose from when it comes time to further expand your collection.

WEN 13-inch Thickness Planer features:

The powerful 15-amp motor provides up to 30,000 cuts per minute at a 26 feet per minute feed rate. Plane boards up to 13 inches wide and 6 inches thick with ease. The handy depth adjustment knob varies each pass to take off anywhere from 0 to 1/8 of an inch. The 2.5-inch and 4-inch dust ports remove chips and sawdust from the workpiece while the depth stop presets help prevent you from planing off too much material.

