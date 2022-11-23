TP-Link’s Archer AXE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router falls $40 to new all-time low of $160

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Archer AXE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount, or $40 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The Archer AXE75 router can support wireless speeds upwards of 5,400Mb/s across the 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands with the six antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. There is a total of four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need as much throughput as the Archer AXE75 above, you could instead go with the Archer AX21 for $70. Here you’ll find this dual-band router is essentially the same as the AXE75 above with some slightly lower specifications. You’re looking at a total throughput of 1,800Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage. Unlike the router above, you will have Alexa integration so you can control your guest Wi-Fi network with just your voice.

Once you’ve upgraded your home networking, you can have more confidence in your smart home gear staying connected. We’re currently tracking a rare price cut on the new Philips Hue Graident Signe Floor Lamp at $279.50, a new all-time low price. Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect.

  • WiFi 6E Unleashed – The brand new 6 GHz band brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and near-zero latency; Enables more responsive gaming and video chatting
  • Connect More Devices—True Tri-Band and OFDMA technology increase capacity by 4 times to enable simultaneous transmission to more devices
  • More RAM, Better Processing – Armed with a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 512 MB High-Speed Memory
  • OneMesh Supported – Creates a OneMesh network by connecting to a TP-Link OneMesh Extender for seamless whole-home coverage.

