Amazon Black Friday SanDisk/WD portable SSD and microSD sale live from $20

AmazonSanDiskBlack Friday 2022
Nov
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon’s annual Thanksgiving and Black Friday storage sale is now live and loaded with price drops on portable SSDs, microSD cards, and more from SanDisk, Western Digital, and others. The deals start from $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Much like year’s past, Amazon’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday storage deals are delivering particularly notable price drops on a wide-range of sought-after gear for your at-home and portable setups, whether you’re a content creator, looking for some SD storage for your drone, camera, or console rig, or something more substantial to carry files with you on-the-go. Head below for Amazon’s best Thanksgiving and Black Friday storage deals. 

Amazon’s best Black Friday portable SSD deals:

microSD deals:

There’s no telling how long these price drops might stick around for, but it might not be good idea to take a chance. Amazon’s best Thanksgiving and Black Friday portable SSD deals and microSD cards do tend to stay live for long enough that most folks can take advantage of the price drops, however there is no way to know for sure. 

Just make sure you dive into our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for all of the best deals going live for the biggest shopping season of the year, including everything from Apple and Google hardware to the most popular smart home upgrades, and much more. 

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.
  • Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

