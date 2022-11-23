Black Friday 2022 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

It’s officially Black Friday here at 9to5Toys, and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. This year, you’ll find discounts on the latest from Apple, Google, Amazon, and many other top brands, all at the best prices ever ahead of the holidays. Down below, you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals and more.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Cyber Monday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Apple Black Friday deals

Headlining all of the Apple price cuts for Black Friday, the holiday season’s hottest offer is delivering the all-new AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price yet. After just launching earlier in the fall, one of the first chances to save is now live from the usual $249 price tag to deliver a new all-time low of $200. Arriving with all of Apple’s latest true wireless technology, the ANC earbuds have been improved for the second generation with plenty of refreshed features and new inclusions you can read all about in our coverage of the discount.

Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 14 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Roborock S7 $410 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S7+ $680 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7MaxV $640 (Reg. $860)

(Reg. $860) Roborock S7MaxV+ $870 (Reg. $1,160)

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra $1,060 (Reg. $1,400)

(Reg. $1,400) Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum $300 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum $480 (Reg. $800) Incl. Self-Empty Dock

(Reg. $800) Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum $180 (Reg. $290)

(Reg. $290) Roborock Q7+ Robot Vacuum $550 (Reg. $800) Incl. Self-Empty Dock

(Reg. $800) Roborock Q7Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $400 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock Q7Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $870) Incl. Self-Empty Doc

(Reg. $870) Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum $315 (Reg. $450)

Best Google/Android Black Friday deals

Over on the Google side of the Black Friday action, all of the brand’s new releases that just hit the scene earlier this fall are on sale. Our favorite offer of the year, and easily one of the best ones out there, is the price drop of the new Google Pixel 7/Pro, of which both handsets are now sitting at new all-time lows. These are some of the first chances to save on the debuts that just arrived a few months back and now start at $499 alongside all of the other Google Black Friday discounts below.

Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of those Black Friday deals are detailed below and will be updated throughout the week.

Amazon

Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Black Friday savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year.

iPhone and Android essentials on sale

All of the best Black Friday tech discounts

Smart home deals abound

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

