Amazon Smart Thermostat is controlled with Alexa at $48 (All-time low), more from $13

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of its smart home devices from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Smart Thermostat at $41.99. Down from $60, you’ll find that this discount marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. Ready to overhaul your heating and cooling setup as we head into winter, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is perfect for helping save on energy costs with the cooler weather outside. You’ll be able to use Alexa to change the thermostat, and Amazon’s smart home assistant can even do the programming for you. Plus, Amazon partnered with Honeywell to make this thermostat, helping to ensure you have a quality experience through and through. Head below for more.

Additional Amazon smart home deals:

Don’t forget that Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers that are on sale for up to 50% off. This brings all-time lows with prices starting at $25, making now a particularly good time to expand your smart speaker setup. Then, don’t forget to swing by our dedicated Black Friday hub is a must-see for all the other discounts that we find over the next few days, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

