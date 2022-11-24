Bissell’s Power Steamer 3-in-1 Steam Mop falls 31% in return to all-time low of $120, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Bissell Upright Vacuums, Robot Vacs, Steam Cleaner, and Air Purifier with deals starting from $59. Leading the way here is the Bissell Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $175, this 31% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Being a 3-in-1 device means it can act as a steam mop, a handheld unit, and an extended-reach steamer so you can clean just about anywhere. The mopping function uses a mashable microfiber pad to pick up dirt and debris while you’re steaming and is designed for floors with the handheld mode and extended-reach wand working with separate accessories like an angle concentrator, a fabric steamer with cloth, a window squeegee, and more to make this a very versatile cleaner. The device will heat up to over 200 degrees in 30 seconds to “blast away dirt, grime, grease, stains, mold, and more across a wide variety of indoor and outdoor surfaces.” Head below for more deals.

Bissell Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop features:

Powerful, high-temperature steam to blast away dirt, grime, grease, stains, and mold across a wide variety of indoor and outdoor surfaces. For use in garage and workshop areas; Interior and exterior of auto’s, boats, ATV’s, and recreational vehicles; windows; outdoor patio furniture and decks; And all sealed hard floor surfaces.

3-in-1 heavy-duty multi-purpose steam cleaner. The upright steam cleaner transforms into both an extended reach steam cleaner and a handheld steam cleaner.

Includes 29 accessories to tacking indoor and outdoor tough messes that can be used on both the extended reach steam cleaner and the handheld steam cleaner.

