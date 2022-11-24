Samsung Floorcare Black Friday deals: Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum returns to $799, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station for $799 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,299, this 39% discount matches the second-lowest price we saw during the last Prime savings event and comes within $100 of the all-time low. This vacuum features full object recognition with LiDAR and 3D cameras mapping your home so you won’t have to pick up objects before a cleaning. The front-facing camera here also allows you to check in on what it’s doing at any time with the app as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and head below for more Samsung Floorcare deals.

More Samsung Floorcare deals:

Looking for another robot vacuum cleaner before committing to buying one? We’re also tracking the Anker RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $230, the lowest price we’ve tracked since launch. This model launched back in August as the latest in the Anker eufy RoboVac arsenal, bringing both autonomous mopping and vacuuming action into the same unit. The impressive 3,200Pa suction power comes along with a host of smart features including voice/smartphone control, no-go zones, and other customizations alongside LiDAR technology for creating real-time maps of your spaces. Then make sure to stop by our main Black Friday deal hub.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

The new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Clean Station had LiDAR sensors, a 3D Camera, and advanced AI Object Recognition technology, which identifies and avoids objects in your home. It adjusts to multiple floor surfaces, such as hard wood and carpet, for an optimized clean. Monitor your home through a live video stream to your mobile phone with Jet Live Home Monitoring, and use the no-touch, hygienic Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin. Comprehensive 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust. Jet Bot AI+ identifies the type of floor surface and power needed to clean thoroughly and deeper into carpets with power control technology.

