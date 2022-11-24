Annual Black Friday magazines from $3.50: Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health, GQ, more

The annual DiscountMags Black Friday magazine deals is now in full swing, loaded with popular titles starting from just over $3.50 per year. As per usual, there are no delivery fees or tax and your subscriptions will never get auto-renewed on you. Ranging from GQ and Sports Illustrated to Men’s and Women’s Health, Better Homes and Gardens, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home and many more, the DiscountMags Black Friday magazine sale is serving up some of the best prices of the year. You can keep these titles for yourself, but you can also choose to send them to any address you wish with an optional gift note as well. Head below for more details on the annual DiscountMags Black Friday magazine sale.

DiscountMags Black Friday magazine deals

Much like year’s past, the DiscountMags Black Friday magazine sale is loaded with a massive selection of titles spanning just about every genre and interest out there. While you can land a year of popular tech magazine Wired for slightly less at Amazon right now, just about everything else is at the lowest prices around.

A couple standouts would have to be the 2-year subscription to Men’s Health at $7.50, or $3.75 per year (this one is on sale for $8 per year at Amazon) and Sports Illustrated at $10 a year (50% less than Amazon’s listing and one of the lowest we have tracked all year).

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Black Friday magazine deals right here and be sure to do so before the whole thing shuts down for another year on Sunday.

Thanksgiving deals are in full swing now. While we have been tracking loads of amazing price drops over the last week or more, the official holiday price drops started today. From tech and smart home to kitchen goods and everything in between, all of the most notable deals will be ready and waiting for you right here for the next 72 hours and into Cyber Monday.

More on Sports Illustrated magazine:

Sports Illustrated Magazine is one of the leading sports magazines in the world. Every issue features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers. From previews of upcoming seasons to articles detailing the world behind the scenes, Sports Illustrated Magazine offers a one-of-a-kind look at your favorite players and teams.

