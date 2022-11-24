Rare deals on Edifier speaker sets from $84: Bookshelf Bluetooth, more (44% off, 2022 lows)

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is serving up some major price drops the popular Edifier speakers. With deals starting from $84 shipped, we are now tracking up to 44% off a range of the brand’s bookshelf models with Bluetooth, computer speaker systems with wireless subwoofers, powered monitors (no amp or receiver needed), and even some accessories like isolation pads and stands. Deals on the Edifier speakers don’t pop up all that often on Amazon and we are now seeing some 2022 lows live for the holidays. Head below for a closer look at the Black Friday Edifier speaker deals. 

Black Friday Edifier speaker deals:

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers features:

  • 2 x AUX INPUT – Convenient connection to any device that has a 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output. Connect to two devices via AUX at the same time, no plugging and switching needed. (None Bluetooth version)
  • STUDIO SOUND QUALITY – Natural sound reproduction from 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4 inch full range unit
  • REMOTE CONTROL – Adjust volume at your figure tips. Bass and treble control located on the side of main speaker.
  • CLASSIC WOOD FINISH – High quality MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl serves as a great compliment to any home decor.

