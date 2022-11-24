Enjoy off-season savings on EGO’s 56V cordless lawn mower with new $454 low, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of EGO battery-powered lawn care tools from $160 shipped. Our top pick is the 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $453.99. Normally $649 at Amazon, today’s discount beats our previous best mention there by an additional $95 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to overhaul your outdoor lawn care setup, this mower is perfect for kicking gas to the curb next season. It comes with two of EGO’s 56V 4Ah ARC batteries, which are compatible with all other lawn care tools from the brand. There’s six height positions and it can mulch, bag, or side discharge depending on what your yard needs. You’ll also find built-in headlights and a weather-resistant construction, meaning you can mow rain or shine, night or day. Keep reading for more.

With how much you’re saving above, why not pick up the 24-inch 56V Cordless Hedge Trimmer from EGO as well? It’s available on Amazon for $105, and uses the same batteries included in today’s lead deal. It’s perfect for getting your hedges trimmed up one last time before winter swings into full gear next month.

Don’t forget to visit our Green Deals guide for other ways you can remove gas and oil from your life. Then, check out our dedicated Black Friday hub is a must-see for all the other discounts that we find over the next few days, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently.

EGO 21-inch 56V Mower features:

The POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers durability in all weather conditions. The self-propelled function is variable speed; pick your pace. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Self-Propelled Mower delivers the torque of gas. No other cordless mower matches or surpasses the power of gas mowers. Compatible with all EGO POWER+ ARC Lithium batteries to deliver Power Beyond Belief

