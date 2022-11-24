Eureka’s cordless RapidClean Pro vacuum cleaners help with holiday cleanup from $117

For Black Friday, Eureka is discounting a selection of its RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum cleaners to help you tidy up the house ahead of the holidays. With multiple models on sale, there’s a lot to like from the discounted models. So, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, keep reading to find all the ways you can save.

Tackle any mess with Eureka’s RapidClean Pro vacuum cleaner

Starting off with the Eureka RapidClean Pro NEC180 cordless vacuum cleaner, you’ll find that it’s on sale for $116.74, while it normally goes for $155. This is a great way to clean up your home thanks to its built-in fade-free lithium-ion battery. It lasts for up to 40 minutes per charge and you can even switch on MAX power at any time to increase the suction for better cleaning, though that’ll result in less endurance per charge. There are LED headlights which allows you to see even in areas that aren’t well-lit, like beneath sofas, behind the couch, or under the bed.

Continuing on with the feature set, you’ll find an easy rest function which allows you to safely prop the vacuum up on countertops and furniture in-between cleaning tasks. You’ll also find that this vacuum has multiple cleaning modes that it can work within. Of course, it functions like a normal stick vacuum, but you can also remove the middle stick for something that’s shorter for cleaning the stairs or couch. On top of that, there’s both a crevice tool and brush to help you get into hard to reach places as well.

Also on sale is the Eureka RapidClean Pro NEC185 cordless vacuum for $149 (Reg $169). It offers much of the same functions as the NEC180 above, but also has the ability to bend in the middle, which helps to get under furniture easier. Then, there’s the Eureka RapidClean Pro NEC186 for $116.74 (Reg $131.74), which is quite similar to the NEC180, though it comes in a very different colorway depending on what matches your setup the best.

Regardless of which model that you pick, the RapidClean Pro vacuum cleaner lineup from Eureka will allow you to easily tackle any holiday mess without having to be plugged into the wall at all.

