Gotrax Black Friday deals deliver all-time lows on popular electric scooters from $304

Amazon is now marking down a collection of the latest Gotrax electric scooters in honor of Black Friday, delivering all-time low pricing across various form-factors. Shipping is free across the lineup. A highlight has the Gotrax Gmax Ultra Electric Scooter marked down to $679.99. Normally fetching $900, this $220 discount is marking a return to the all-time low set just once before back in March. It’s the first notable chance to save in months and arrives as a rare chance to bring home a versatile EV, even if winter is just around the corner. Geared towards everything from casual rides around the block to commuting to and from the office, this high-end electric scooter delivers 20 MPH top speeds to pair with its 45-mile range and folding design that makes stowing away in-between rides a bit more convenient. You’re also looking at air-filled tires, an electric braking system, and LED display for tracking mileage, enabling cruise control, and more. Head below for more.

In order to lock-in many of the discounts below, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for the following listings. These are all delivering rare chances to save on other electric vehicles from Gotrax, discounting various models down to the lowest prices yet in time for Black Friday.

Gotrax G Max Ultra features:

GOTRAX G Max Ultra is the top of the new high performance series of electric scooters. Powerful 350W motor can easily reach up to 20 mph, travel up to 45 miles per single charge. Max weight load is 220 lbs. Featuring ultra long distance, high quality 36V17.5aH LG battery the G Max Ultra holds charge for up to 45 miles conquering long distances as a worthwhile commuting e-scooter.

