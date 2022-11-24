Holy Stone drones go on sale for Thanksgiving from $24 with 4K EIS at low of $210, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its drones on sale from $23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the HS700E 4K Drone for $209.99 shipped. Down from $300, this $90 discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. With EIS, you’ll find that this drone can stabilize recorded footage even while airborne. On top of that, the camera has a 130-degree field of view and features a 90-degree adjustable lens. Each battery will last for 23 minutes per charge and you can swap them to keep on flying as well. There’s functions like altitude hold, headless mode, and more that make this drone easy to fly even for those just starting out. Check out Amazon for other great drone deals and then head below for more.

Put your savings towards picking up this 128GB microSD card for just $16 at Amazon. It’s fast enough to record 4K footage and there’s more than enough space to store hours of footage before having to empty it. Plus, when you’re not flying, it can be used in a DSLR, smartphone, or even your Switch.

Looking for a way to view and edit footage while on-the-go? Microsoft’s latest 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 is a great way to do just that, especially while it’s on sale for the first time. Down to $699, you’ll be saving $201 with this discount on Microsoft’s latest portable laptop. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for all the other discounts that we find through the rest of the weekend.

Holy Stone 4K Drone features:

The EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology reduces video blurring and makes video transmission more stable. It uses pixels outside the border of the visible frame to provide a buffer for changes in direction. The 5GHz FPV transmission allows you to pull off epic, fast-paced shots. A 90° adjustable camera with a 130°FOV lens can capture a wide view of every precious moment. It lets you have almost unlimited viewing! Comes with batteries that last 23 minutes. Easy and safe to use. This superior drone comes with a premium carrying bag. These features make the HS700E easy to use outdoors and very simple to store safely when not in use.

