Hydro Flask Black Friday sale from $6.50: All-time low stainless steel water bottles, and more

As part of its Thanksgiving offers, the Black Friday Hydro Flask deals are now live including discounts on the brand’s water bottles, accessories, and more starting from just over $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout offer has the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid down at $20.50. Regularly $33, this is 38% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside a 16-ounce capacity, it features an 18/8 “pro-grade” stainless steel construction and a dishwasher-safe powder coat designed to retain its color and provide a slip-free grip. The TempShield tech leverages a double-wall vacuum insulation alongside the brand’s leakproof Flex Sip Lid. Head below for more details on the Black Friday Hydro Flask deals.

Black Friday Hydro Flask deals

If the Flex Sip Lid model above isn’t working for you, worry not. There are loads of options and colorways discounted as part of the Amazon Black Friday Hydro Flask deals including the stainless steel tumblers, cooler cups, mugs, and even some options for the kids. That’s on top of its range of carriers, tote bags, waterproof storage pouches, and the Bottle Brush and Straw Cleaning Set at just over $6.50 Prime shipped, or about 25% off. Browse through the lot of it right here.

Once your new water bottle is secure, you might want to do the same for your workout wardrobe and that’s where the Nike Black Friday sale comes in. Now offering up to 60% off sitewide for Black Friday, you can browse through our top picks right here alongside the rest of the holiday deals in our fashion deal hub.

Then head over to our roundup of all the best Black Friday deals now live here.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid features:

TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation

Leakproof—Flex Sip Lid is leakproof when closed

Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer

Color Last powder coat is dishwasher safe, keeping your product slip-free and colorful

Fits most cupholders

BPA-Free & Toxin-Free

