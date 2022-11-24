Hydro Flask Black Friday sale from $6.50: All-time low stainless steel water bottles, and more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessBlack Friday 2022Hydro Flask
38% off $6.50+
Black Friday Hydro Flask deals

As part of its Thanksgiving offers, the Black Friday Hydro Flask deals are now live including discounts on the brand’s water bottles, accessories, and more starting from just over $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout offer has the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid down at $20.50. Regularly $33, this is 38% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside a 16-ounce capacity, it features an 18/8 “pro-grade” stainless steel construction and a dishwasher-safe powder coat designed to retain its color and provide a slip-free grip. The TempShield tech leverages a double-wall vacuum insulation alongside the brand’s leakproof Flex Sip Lid. Head below for more details on the Black Friday Hydro Flask deals. 

Black Friday Hydro Flask deals

If the Flex Sip Lid model above isn’t working for you, worry not. There are loads of options and colorways discounted as part of the Amazon Black Friday Hydro Flask deals including the stainless steel tumblers, cooler cups, mugs, and even some options for the kids. That’s on top of its range of carriers, tote bags, waterproof storage pouches, and the Bottle Brush and Straw Cleaning Set at just over $6.50 Prime shipped, or about 25% off. Browse through the lot of it right here

Once your new water bottle is secure, you might want to do the same for your workout wardrobe and that’s where the Nike Black Friday sale comes in. Now offering up to 60% off sitewide for Black Friday, you can browse through our top picks right here alongside the rest of the holiday deals in our fashion deal hub

Then head over to our roundup of all the best Black Friday deals now live here

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid features:

  • TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation
  • Leakproof—Flex Sip Lid is leakproof when closed
  • Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer
  • Color Last powder coat is dishwasher safe, keeping your product slip-free and colorful
  • Fits most cupholders
  • BPA-Free & Toxin-Free

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Black Friday 2022 Hydro Flask

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $201 on Microsoft’s latest 13.5-inch Surface...
Annual Black Friday magazines from $3.50: Sports Illust...
Jamo’s Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theat...
Save hundreds on Citizen and Tissot watches for Black F...
Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold ...
Cooler Master’s CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechan...
Save $200 on Apple’s Mac Studio at an all-time lo...
Official Disney Black Friday deals now live from $4: To...
Load more...
Show More Comments