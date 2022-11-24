Nike Black Friday 2022 takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionNikeBlack Friday 2022
60% off + 20% off

Nike launched its Black Friday Sale with up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on best-selling sneakers such as the Air Force 1 styles, Dri-FIT apparel for the entire family, and much more! Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Air Max 270 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are perfect for your runs, training sessions, and everything in between. They would make a fantastic holiday present and you can choose from nine versatile color options. This style has a foam midsole that delivers a smooth ride and it has a rubber outsole for added traction. Be sure to head below and find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today including the adidas Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Thanksgiving Smartphone Accessories: Zhiyun Smooth-X Sm...
Blueair’s Blue 311 Bedroom Air Purifier falls 30%...
Latest Parallels remote desktop apps hit some of the be...
Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349 ...
Just-released Apple Watch Ocean Band and Alpine Loop st...
Thanksgiving Mac and iOS app deals: Screens Remote Desk...
Skullcandy’s Transparent Edition Hesh Evo Wireles...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $180 (Save $5...
Load more...
Show More Comments