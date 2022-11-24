Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem can save you up to $168/year in rental fees for just $60 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Motorola Wi-Fi routers and cable modems from $60 shipped. Our top pick is the MB7621 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at $59.98. Down from $90, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to help you kick monthly rental fees to the curb, this modem can handle network speeds of up to 900Mb/s, which covers most of the plans offered across the country. You’ll find that it can actually save you up to $168 per year, which means that this modem can pay for itself in under five months, delivering savings month after month from there on out. You will need to provide your own Wi-Fi router though, and be sure to check with your ISP before purchasing to ensure compatibility. Keep reading for additional info.

With your savings, pick up this Monoprice SlimRun Cat6 5-foot patch cable. It’s just $5 on Amazon, and it’ll make connecting your new modem to a Wi-Fi router a breeze. I have multiple of these SlimRun cables at home and love reaching for them. They’re so compact thanks to the thin design that they aren’t bulky to store, either, so picking up a few wouldn’t be a bad idea so you always have one on hand.

Need a new Wi-Fi router as well? TP-Link has you covered with its Archer AXE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router that’s on sale for $160. That’s a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, delivering $40 in savings from its normal going rate. Then, be sure to visit our dedicated Black Friday hub for all the other discounts that we find over the next few days.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

Model MB7621 is recommended for actual cable Internet service speeds up to 650 Mbps. Wirecutter rates this “the best modem for most people.” A Full-Band Capture Digital Tuner ensures faster, more reliable Internet. This cable modem’s 1 Gigabit Ethernet port connects to a WiFi router, computer, HDTV, game station, or streaming video device. Great for use with Whole Home WiFi or Mesh networks like eero, Google WiFi, and Orbi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!