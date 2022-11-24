Synology NAS Black Friday deals now live: DS1621+ $180 off, DS220+, more from $150

All of the best Black Friday discounts are going live on Synology NAS, with B&H marking down a collection of always-on storage options. Leading the way, the Synology DS1621+ 6-Bay NAS is the most capable model on sale this year and is now sitting at $719.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally selling for $900, today’s offer amounts to the best price of the year at $180 off. Arriving as one of the more capable NAS in the Synology lineup, its DS1621+ arrives with six hard drive bays and support for a whopping 108TB of storage. On top of its dual M.2 NVMe SSD drive slots for caching, there’s also a 2.2GHz AMD Ryzen processor, 4GB of upgradable RAM, and PCIe slot for adding a 10GbE card. Around back you’re looking at four Gigabit Ethernet ports to round out the package on this home server or Plex machine. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, the Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS for $439.99, also applying at checkout. Down from its $550 going rate that you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $110 discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen this year, and is matching the all-time low last set on Black Friday from 2021.

As one of Synology’s more recent NAS, its DS920+ delivers four hard drive bays and support for 64TB of raw storage as well as two M.2 drive slots for SSD caching. Everything is powered by a 2GHz processor that yields support for 4K transcoding and the 4GB of included RAM can be upgraded, as well. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots and an eSATA connector for bringing in one of Synology’s expansion units down the line.

Other Synology NAS on sale:

Synology DS1621+ 6-Bay NAS

Synology DS1621+ is a powerful and compact 6-bay network attached storage solution designed to store and protect critical data assets. Today’s growing amount of unstructured data requires smarter and increasingly higher performance methods of storing, accessing, and collaborating. Designed for scalability, the DS1621+ enables you to start small, then expand as your data grows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!