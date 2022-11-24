New Thanksgiving all-time lows on SodaStream machines start from $60 today (Up to $75 off)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has ow launched a Thanksgiving Day SodaStream sale. Headlining the deals here is the entry-level Terra Sparkling Water Maker bundle at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. While we have seen this go for a touch less in the past, this Amazon all-time low configuration includes everything you need to get started as well as a 40ml bubly drops flavor bottle. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model dropped in late 2021 as the most affordable option in the lineup that still delivers a perfectly capable at-home sparkling water maker solution. It includes the bottle and 60L C02 cylinder you’ll need to get going alongside a thin form-factor that doesn’t take up as much space on the countertop as some of the larger models on sale for Thanksgiving below.

SodaStream Thanksgiving deals:

Browse through the rest of the SodaStream Thanksgiving deals right here for additional bundle configurations, colorways, and more starting from $60 and up to 40% in savings – many of which are at the best prices of the year.

Then go run through our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for more and be sure to swing by the Thanksgiving Instant Pot sale that went live early this morning with multi-cookers, dual air fryers, and more with prices from $40 shipped.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

