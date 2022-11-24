New Thanksgiving all-time lows on SodaStream machines start from $60 today (Up to $75 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2022SodaStream
40% off From $60

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has ow launched a Thanksgiving Day SodaStream sale. Headlining the deals here is the entry-level Terra Sparkling Water Maker bundle at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. While we have seen this go for a touch less in the past, this Amazon all-time low configuration includes everything you need to get started as well as a 40ml bubly drops flavor bottle. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model dropped in late 2021 as the most affordable option in the lineup that still delivers a perfectly capable at-home sparkling water maker solution. It includes the bottle and 60L C02 cylinder you’ll need to get going alongside a thin form-factor that doesn’t take up as much space on the countertop as some of the larger models on sale for Thanksgiving below. 

SodaStream Thanksgiving deals:

Browse through the rest of the SodaStream Thanksgiving deals right here for additional bundle configurations, colorways, and more starting from $60 and up to 40% in savings – many of which are at the best prices of the year. 

Then go run through our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for more and be sure to swing by the Thanksgiving Instant Pot sale that went live early this morning with multi-cookers, dual air fryers, and more with prices from $40 shipped

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
  • SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black Friday 2022 SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Thanksgiving Smartphone Accessories: Zhiyun Smooth-X Sm...
Blueair’s Blue 311 Bedroom Air Purifier falls 30%...
Latest Parallels remote desktop apps hit some of the be...
Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349 ...
Just-released Apple Watch Ocean Band and Alpine Loop st...
Thanksgiving Mac and iOS app deals: Screens Remote Desk...
Nike Black Friday 2022 takes up to 60% off sitewide + e...
Skullcandy’s Transparent Edition Hesh Evo Wireles...
Load more...
Show More Comments